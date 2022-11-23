Sheffield Wednesday have had a pretty mixed bag in the January transfer window over the years...
The Owls, like most clubs, have been very hit and miss in the winter transfer window, signing some quality players and also making some mistakes in the market since transfer windows were introduced officially by FIFA ahead of the 2002/03 season.
With the winter window now just a few weeks away we took a look back at some of the best – and worst – acquisitions at Hillsborough since then, and there are some corkers...
1. Josh Windass
Still feels like there's plenty more to come from Windass - who is in double figures for goals and assists this season - but aside from his time out injured last season he's been a key player for the Owls. With 85 appearances to his name since joining (first on loan) in January 2020, the attacker has shown his worth, and will seem even more of a bargain if he helps them up this season.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa
Dominic Iorfa – His long injury layoff aside, Iorfa has been an excellent signing for the Owls on the whole, and is a former Player of the Year at the club. Was a bargain, too, and looks to be getting back to his best now.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Gary Hooper
We know he was brought in on loan in October, but Hooper’s time as a permanent Wednesday player began in January 2016 – and that’s good enough for us. A tremendous goalscoring record for the club.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Jack Hunt
Another one who spent time on loan with the club before signing in a January window, Hunt endeared himself to the Wednesday faithful early into his career and left for £1.5m on good terms prior to his recent return to Hillsborough.
Photo: SCC