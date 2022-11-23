1. Josh Windass

Still feels like there's plenty more to come from Windass - who is in double figures for goals and assists this season - but aside from his time out injured last season he's been a key player for the Owls. With 85 appearances to his name since joining (first on loan) in January 2020, the attacker has shown his worth, and will seem even more of a bargain if he helps them up this season.

Photo: Steve Ellis