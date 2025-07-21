Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Aden Flint has secured his next club after a period training with them.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man mountain defender Flint was released after a successful stint with Mansfield Town over the summer and was always going to present as an attractive option for EFL clubs despite having turned 36 earlier this month. On Monday evening he was confirmed to have signed a one-year deal with League Two outfit Walsall having trained with them over the last fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins a Saddlers outfit hoping to make good on promotion credentials that ultimately fell away in the final moments of the season last time out, with Bradford City’s last-gasp winner against Fleetwood Town pushing them back into the play-off places. They ultimately lost out to AFC Wimbledon in the final.

Flint played 25 times for Wednesday across two loan spells, first from Cardiff City and then Stoke City. The second saw him play an important role in a second half of a 2022/23 season that took in a historic promotion campaign for which he earned fondly-held status within the Owls fan base.

Position: CB. Age: 33. Previous club: Sheffield Wednesday An experienced dominant centre-back. Posh know all about his ability in the air...

“I’m delighted and looking forward to getting going,” he told club media as part of his Walsall unveiling.. “I’ve been in the building over the last couple of weeks training, getting to know the lads and the staff so I’m glad to get it over the line. I’ve got plenty of experience and if I can help the lads in any way possible to achieve our goal at the end of the season then that will be a job done.

“Hopefully I can get some minutes in the next couple of games coming up and then start the season up and running. I’m looking forward and really excited for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said: “Aden has got fantastic experience at this level and levels above in the English pyramid. He’s had a brilliant career and he comes to us to add a different dimension to the backline. His experience and his voice around some of our younger guys will be invaluable but he’s not just here to be that, he wants to continue to his career and have another successful chapter to his to what has already been a fantastic one.

“He’s been with us for a period of time as well so we’ve had a chance to look at each other. He adds real competition and real leadership alongside the other fantastic defenders that we have and he’s also a real threat from defensive and attacking set plays so I’m really pleased to have Aden on board.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Championship club set to secure deal for ex-Sheffield Wednesday man after late dash