Sheffield Wednesday are set to announced their first January signing, with Stoke City’s Aden Flint joining the club.

Aden Flint looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday from Stoke City on loan. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Star reported earlier today that the Owls were in the process of trying to finalise a move for the centre back that would see him return to Hillsborough for a second loan spell, with Darren Moore eager to bolster his backline after losing Mark McGuinness following his recall to Cardiff City.

It’s now believed that the big defender has passed his medical ahead of a move to Wednesday on loan from Stoke for the remainder of the season , with the 33-year-old set to add a wealth of experience to an Owls side already well placed in their fight for promotion out of League One.

The move will be Flint’s second loan spell at S6 after he spent time there during the 2020/21 campaign, however that was cut short due to injury after what had been an impressive start to life at the club for him.

Flint ticks a lot of boxes for Moore given his physical size, aerial presence and years in the game - and a move for him would make sense given the defensive injuries that the club have sustained of late.

Moore refrained from commenting on any potential move for the defender in his press call, however, not even mentioning him by name when he was asked.

He told the media, “I’d love to tell you about transfers or signings coming in, but if anything is to happen then you’ll be the first to know… Nothing is close until the deal is done, and that goes for any future players coming in.

“As I say, as and when there are signings coming - you’ll be the first to know.”