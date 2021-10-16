Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 AFC Wimbledon FT: Darren Moore reaction after Owls pegged back
Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s live blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to the capital to take on AFC Wimbledon
The Owls could move into the play-offs with victory against the Dons, who are without a win in their last five and have failed to keep a clean sheet in the league all season.
Today’s clash will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides since AFC Wimbledon’s formation.
Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Wimbledon LIVE
- THREE changes for Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon
- The Owls could move into the play-offs with a win
- First-ever competitive meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon
- Darren Moore’s side are looking to record back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since August
Moore again
‘There’s more things to come with the team, what we have been working on.
‘The pleasing thing is the chances, the disappointing thing is not finishing them off.’
We’ll have full reaction from the gaffer shortly.
Dennis Adeniran
...Should be back in contention for Tuesday. Missed out due to a muscle spasm.
Goalkeeper situation will be reviewed ahead of Tuesday, Moore confirms. Says Wildsmith was always going to play today due to BPF only training with the team once this week - on Friday - owing to long trips on international duty.
Moore cont’d
‘We should win the game. End of.
‘We are here to win games. We move onto Tuesday, it’s as simple as that
‘I can’t stand here and say I’m happy with that.
‘I’m not going to sugar-coat it’.
‘We threw two points away
‘For about an hour, probably 70 minutes, I was really pleased.
‘Just switched off with concentration [...] we gave them two goals.’
Owls on the attack
Sheffield Wednesday go straight up the other end and Berahino loses possession in the area before he can get a shot away. The move breaks down when Jaden Brown is flagged for offside.
A cross to the back post evades Jaden Brown and is poked home by a Wimbledon attacker. Too easy.
Another Dons chance
This has all got a bit scrappy and Jaden Brown is robbed of possession just inside his own half, which allows Assal to break away and get into the box. Thankfully for the visitors, his effort is weak and collected by Wildsmith.
So close to a third
The Owls’ attacking trio combine to great effect as Paterson delivers the ball to Gregory, who takes the ball past the keeper before feeding Berahino, whose effort is blocked when he should perhaps have done better. Gregory then comes close to a third moments later.
There could well be more goals in this one.
Owls switch
Berahino replaces Dele-Bashiru, who has done pretty well on his first league start.