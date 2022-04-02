There was to be no new manager bounce for the Dons, who fell to a late 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough thanks to Lee Gregory’s diving header two minutes into injury time.

Ayoub Assal had pulled them level in the first half after Jack Hunt gave Darren Moore’s side the lead with just 11 minutes on the clock.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen.

“There were lots and lots of positives,” said ex-Reading chief Bowen, who was appointed on a deal until the end of the season this week.

“We go from thinking we’re going to win with that late chance and then lose in the 92nd minute. We just switched off for one moment.

“We showed nerves at the start but the goal we scored was excellent, we showed great character to get back."

Midfielder Assal, aged 20, missed a glorious one-on-one opportunity to put Wimbledon ahead before Gregory’s tenth goal of the season.

Bowen added: “For all the possession Wednesday had, I said to the lads I thought we had the better chances in the first half and we certainly had the best chance of the second half.

“For the fans to travel all that way is amazing. It would’ve been nice to give them something but hopefully they saw the spark we have.

“This performance makes me confident we can do enough over the next six games to stay in this league.”