The Owls were left frustrated for large periods after Jack Hunt’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Ayoub Assal, but Lee Gregory’s header two minutes into injury time sealed all three points at Hillsborough.

“We kept knocking on the door all afternoon and at one stage it just didn’t seem that it was going to come,” said Moore, whose side have the best home record of all EFL and Premier League sides.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Photo: Steve Ellis.

"I knew it would be a difficult afternoon, even more difficult than when we faced Cheltenham, because I knew with the low block they were doing they were getting players behind the ball.

"With the run we have been on, teams aren’t going to come and play open football – and why would they?

"Credit to them. It’s up to us to try and break that down.”

Wimbledon created few chances but almost took the lead with 10 minutes left when Assal was played through on goal following a counter-attack.

Lee Gregory celebrates his winning goal in injury time.

But Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell stood strong one-on-one and blocked the young forward’s effort with his feet.

Moore described the chance as ‘a crucial moment in the game’ and added: "Bailey’s pulled off a great save, a real great save.

"That just re-energised everybody in the ground and gave us that focus.”

Gregory's late winner – his tenth goal of the season – sent Hillsborough into raptures and sparked pandemonium in the stands as players celebrated with jubilant fans in the Kop Stand.

"The energy from the crowd was superb,” said Moore.

"I’m pleased that everyone has gone home happy and we get three more vital points.

"We didn’t stop. It’s another hurdle we have managed to overcome an one that I’ll be looking back and learning from, from a manager’s point of view.

"Its a good one for us to learn from. We wanted to win the game, we had to take ownership and take the game to them and we did that all afternoon.

"We got our just rewards in the end, which I’m really pleased with.”