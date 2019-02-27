Sheffield Derby: This is Sheffield Wednesday’s record when Peter Bankes has been the referee Peter Bankes has today been named the referee for Monday’s Sheffield derby at Hillsborough. In total he has officated at 11 Sheffield Wednesday matches – this is what happened in those games. 1. Bolton Wanderers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0 September 15 2015'Peter Bankes booked four Owls players during this stalemate Steve Ellis JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Sheffield Wednesday 0 MK Dons 0 April 19 2016'Ross Wallace was sent off by Bankes during this 0-0 draw Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Brentford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bankes sent off Wednesday's David Jones Steve Ellis JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0 December 13 2016'Barnsley's Adam Hammill was sent off during the closing stages of this Owls victory JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3