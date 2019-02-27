Peter Bankes has reffed 11 Sheffield Wednesday matches

Sheffield Derby: This is Sheffield Wednesday’s record when Peter Bankes has been the referee

Peter Bankes has today been named the referee for Monday’s Sheffield derby at Hillsborough.

In total he has officated at 11 Sheffield Wednesday matches – this is what happened in those games.

September 15 2015'Peter Bankes booked four Owls players during this stalemate

1. Bolton Wanderers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

April 19 2016'Ross Wallace was sent off by Bankes during this 0-0 draw

2. Sheffield Wednesday 0 MK Dons 0

Bankes sent off Wednesday's David Jones

3. Brentford 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

December 13 2016'Barnsley's Adam Hammill was sent off during the closing stages of this Owls victory

4. Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0

