Sheffield Derby: Controversial referee selected for Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash

The EFL have this morning named the match officials who will take charge of the upcoming Sheffield derby at Hillsborough.

Peter Bankes will be the match referee and the official was previously involved in controversy while officiating a Sheffield Wednesday match at Hillsborough.

John Fleck of Sheffield Utd chased by Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date 09th November 2018. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage'

In April 2016 Bankes took charge of a fiery encounter between the Owls and MK Dons which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The referee provoked the fury of the home faithful after sending off Ross Wallace and booking four of his teammates, including Fernando Forestieri who was harshly booked for diving.

After the full time whistle the official was escorted down the Hillsborough tunnel.

This season Bankes has taken charge of thee Owls matches and two Blades matches.

He was the lead official in Wednesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Middlesborough in October as well as in the return fixture at the Riverside Stadium in December which the Owls won 1-0.

Last month he was the referee for Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Wigan at Hillsborough.

The two Sheffield United matches he has refereed this season were the 1-0 home win over Hull City and the Blades 2-2 draw away at Rotherham United.

Last season he took charge of the Blades home match with Wolves – sending the visitors’ Conor Coady off after 15 minutes. Unted went on to win the match 2-0.