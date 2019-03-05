It’s one of the biggest derbies in the country and with both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes resting on the outcome of last night’s Steel City derby, it’s no surprise that all eyes were on Hillsborough for a great footballing spectacle.

Despite a cracking atmosphere, a third goalless draw in a row in the derby left both sets of fans with their pride in tact and the neutral wishing for a more entertaining 90 minutes of football.

Spectacular overhead effort from Owls Steven Fletcher. Pic Steve Ellis.

Here’s how the national media reported on the match...

“On the field, although United edged a contest full of passion and commitment, their play lacked the creative spark to provide the goal that would have returned them into the top two at Leeds’ expense.

“Ultimately they were left to rue a failure by the match officials to spot Gary Madine being manhandled at a first half corner by Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Hector, although Wilder refused to condemn Peter Bankes following a third consecutive goalless draw in this fixture - a first occurrence since 1992-93.” – Richard Gibson, Daily Mail.

“A city that pines for Premier League football, divided into two tribes, creating a fixture as intense as any in English football, but once again the Steel City derby failed to do it justice.

“This is the third fixture in a row between Wednesday and United that has ended goalless and this was the most frustrating of the lot, a result that does neither side’s chances of promotion any good.” – Luke Edwards, Telegraph.

“The home side came into the contest on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run in the league which had banished talk of a relegation battle and set-up a possible late run at a play-off place.

“United have not lost any of their last seven league games – and have not conceded for four consecutive matches – but struggled to fashion chances against a resilient Owls side.” – talkSPORT

“Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hit out at the hostility in modern football after a goalless Steel City derby was overshadowed by coins being thrown at Blades defender Jack O'Connell.

“O'Connell appeared to be hit by objects thrown from a section of the home crowd as he went to take a throw-in during the early stages at Hillsborough.” – Dave Clarke, Press Association Sport.