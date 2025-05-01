Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shea Charles will play his final game for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend having proven himself as one of the finest loan players in the club’s history. Alex Miller sat down with him to reflect on what has a special campaign on many levels.

At some point on Saturday, sometime after lunchtime turns to mid-afternoon and in the moments after his season with Sheffield Wednesday flips into the past tense, Shea Charles will squint up into sunshine-soaked stands at Vicarage Road and raise his hand in thanks.

The young midfielder has been on a formative journey since his late-August switch from Southampton set imaginations whirring as to the possibilities available to his new side. A class-topping figure in the Manchester City youth ranks who moved on to the south coast for an eight-figure sum the previous year, Charles brought the promise of class and an ability to grab standout status not just in the Owls side, but in the division itself. He’s justified the hype.

It’s been a journey shared. That first Watford wave will likely be directed at his family and parents Kelvin and Mary, who have watched on in a dream sequence season as their two youngest boys set about conquering the bloody world. Middle son Shea has delivered a week-in, week-out season for the very first time, taking his skillset forward in a side set up to break quickly in transition as opposed to the slow-and-steady build-up he’s experienced at his two previous clubs. Awards and adulation have followed.

Their youngest, Pierce, has stepped into regular senior football for the first time in recent weeks, laying on a flurry of man of the match performances to justify his own bevvy of good press and set himself up for a number one slot next time out.

Anyone to have had the privilege of doing so will tell you that sharing a sporting experience with your brother is an intense cocktail of feelings; focused on the job at hand but oh-so protective of their fortunes. A slip-up can hurt more than any of your own and successes are amplified beyond that of any other teammate. That their careers have grown alongside one another throughout this campaign is a thing of rare purity in an increasingly cold and commodified football industry; at international level as well as with Wednesday.

The pair have celebrated one another’s successes and have consoled one another in defeat, images of substitute Pierce racing from the dugout to celebrate his big brother’s maiden senior goal at Coventry as memorable as those of Shea’s big brotherly embrace following error at Stoke. Every individual high and every individual low has been lived-out twice.

“I'm buzzing for him,” Shea said with beaming smile in a sit-down conversation with The Star earlier this week. “I remember his first game against Coventry in the cup last year, I was watching him at home in Southampton and I was so nervous. That doesn't really go away with Pierce and I don’t think it ever will. But playing with him, I feel so confident with him behind me.

“We've had an apartment together and it's just felt like I've been living at home. It's been perfect and surprisingly it's actually alright to live with. His room is a mess but he knows I wouldn't have it if it was too messy because he knows I like to be tidy and clean.”

Housework grumbles hark back no doubt to the experience of growing up with one another on the outskirts of Manchester, with eldest brother Eoin - a non-league footballer in his own right with Bury - making up a trio of talented young athletes battling for competitive edges as they set about life and adolescence.

Backyard kickabouts were fierce and would result in fallouts, the bonds forged easily recognisable to anyone who has watched Wednesday play this season. Professional footballers they may be, but the old tropes of brotherly love and battlement are there - and always have been.

“Pierce could be that annoying younger brother,” Shea explained. “It could be playing football in the garden, playing on the Playstation, anything. And he could take it physically, he was smaller but he'd be the one out there fighting us - or trying to fight us anyway. It was character building when we played two v one.

“Luckily the garden was a good size so we could always run around and play properly. We'd play all the time, one on ones with the other one in net. Pierce wasn't always a goalkeeper, so it could have been any of us in goal and we’d play for hours. Eoin used to batter us all the time but the older we got, the more he got it back.

“We loved it and then when Pierce started to go in net we'd chuck him in there all the time. He wasn't always happy with that! He still wants to play outfield now, you can probably tell with the way he plays.”

The Charles brothers get their interest in sport - and no doubt a huge degree of their talent - through bloodlines. Kelvin was a talented amateur player, while Mary’s side of the family is steeped in Gaelic football talent. She was born in Newry, a city between Belfast and Dublin that has offered the pair their chance to grab firm places in the Northern Ireland senior side. Both are passionate about representing the country.

But it’s not just international caps that they owe to their parentage. For all three boys, Kelvin and Mary offered immense support and facility growing up. Some 21-year-olds might squirm at the idea of paying public tribute to how much they love and owe to their parents. Not Shea Charles. One can only imagine the logistics involved in maintaining the weekend commitments of three young footballers with three different fixture schedules and it’s a completed mission the young midfielder has gratitude for - they’ve allowed them to live their dream.

“Naturally having three brothers, being competitive and playing in the garden was great but first and foremost we had parents who would take us everywhere,” he said. “Managing to get us all to games must've been a nightmare, so they were unbelievable.

“It's an easy thing to take for granted and I appreciate them so much - I don't think our mum appreciates just how much we do appreciate it. I love them and they've been so good to us three.”

And so to the future; to Watford, to the summer and what promises to be a bright and exciting career. Charles’ signing raised the ceiling on what could be achieved by Wednesday this season and looking through the keyhole of the club’s history, there’s a reasonable argument to suggest he’s the biggest prospect the club has been attached to since the turn of the century.

Beyond his talent, what is especially impressive about the young man is his sense of perspective. His life will no doubt have been full of compliments and sycophancy, attracted through standout performances in the world-renowned Manchester City academy, through eight-figure moves down south and the adulation of thousands. This sport can create monsters. But in a 15-minute sit-down with Shea Charles in the backroom of an awards ceremony, the realisation is that he’s down-to-earth, grateful and grounded. He was full of thanks and honest gratitude. You can’t help feel it’ll stand him in good stead when the bright lights are turned up.

“Of course I'll miss playing with Pierce,” he said. “But I'll miss playing with the rest of the team as well. I've loved every minute of it here and the team have been so good to me. Playing next to Baz, I couldn't have asked for a better partner to learn from in midfield. He's so experienced and he's still one of the best midfielders in the Championship - anyone that has played against him will know that.

“I've taken things from him, how he is on the ball and the passes he finds are incredible. Having Josh in there as well, everyone. Playing at the back with Icky, I'm learning so much from him and then when I'm with Gabe I'm teaching him with Pierce behind me. It's been unbelievable.

“It's a weird time all this, you start off and you're thinking 'I've got a year here' and then it all goes so fast. It's going to be a little bit emotional, I'm hoping it's going to be a long week with training and stuff. I'll miss them all with how much they've helped me, my teammates and my coaching staff. But I'm sure I'll be in touch with them and maybe play against them at some point as well.”

Those Watford waves, then, will extend beyond family and towards supporters. There’ll be embraces and thank yous for coaches and teammates. Shea Charles arrived at Wednesday hoping to add some grit to the sparkling early stages of a promising career and had it gone badly, his rocket-like career trajectory could have been realigned. As it has happened, the star has not only continued rising, but accelerated.

Never fall in love with a loan player? Wednesdayites are head over heels once more. This time, the feeling is mutual.

“I'll always have a special place for Wednesday,” he smiled. “I just hope the fans realise how much I love them and how much I've appreciated them through my time here. When I see anyone out at the shops or in the street they're always so complimentary and nice. I've absolutely loved it and I hope they do know that I love them as well.”

