There was a cheekier moment in Sheffield Wednesday’s win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday that perhaps offered a glimpse into how far Djeidi Gassama has come in his short time in English football.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of a handful of eye-catching off-the-ball moments offered in what was, from a Wednesday perspective at least, a memorable afternoon at Home Park. Here are a few minor observations and talking points from the Owls’ first win there since 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Paterson MBE

Given his chameleon nature, the inclusion of Callum Paterson into any Sheffield Wednesday line-up always sparks a curiosity in terms of how they might set-up. Wing-back? Midfield? Up top?

As it happened at Home Park, the burly Scot lead the line and did so with trademark tenacity and work rate. Danny Röhl spoke after the game to pay testament to his role in achieving their game plan. And by the way, he is scoring goals with ease at current, bagging five goals across just 431 minutes of football in the Championship this season - and four in his last six appearances.

What was even more noticeable than usual with Paterson was an anger to his play. He fired off at several teammates around him - including Josh Windass and James Beadle - and snarled his way through a rough-and-tumble 63 minutes. As we said in the ratings, the man deserves an MBE. Services to housery, perhaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind in sails

There were a great many fine Wednesday performances on Saturday - The Star’s ratings had more eights than a former popstar on the early weeks of Strictly Come Dancing - but there were a handful of efforts that stood out in the context of where Wednesday are at.

One of those was from Josh Windass, a source of conversation in the last week or so. Goal-soaked at the turn of the year, his performances perhaps dipped a touch recently having been pushed about the line-up at the sharp end of a long season. He was used back in ‘the 10’ and delivered a calm and robust display, his quality shining through late on with that stunning through-ball to put in Gassama.

With Stuart Armstrong out for a few weeks, it could stand to reason that Windass is dropped back into that sort of role on a more consistent basis. If they can get him nudged back up to the form of late December it would be a joy to behold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporter appreciation

The trip to Plymouth, for many Sheffield Wednesday fans, is a long and fairly arduous one. It’s one that requires either a mammoth motorway mission both there and back, a battling of the railways scaling 12 hours in total for some or, of course, a costly overnight itinerary.

Conversations with fans on their way down to Devon uncovered stories of £500 weekends, there-and-back train trips and even one or two flights booked in late desperation. Later that evening, Owls songs could be heard long into the night from. It’s a mad disease, Wednesdayism.

Right from the off it felt as though Wednesday’s players were keen to show their appreciation. Climbing off the bus, anyone who requested a photo or autograph got one - even the Argyle fan who got the name of just about every Owls man wrong despite the help of visual aids on his iPhone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having emerged from the changing rooms 90 minutes or so later, skipper Barry Bannan ushered his teammates to the away end pre-match to signal their thanks and after an impressively achieved win the scenes were suitably joyful. Ryo Hatsuse was pushed forwards to be among those leading the celebrations and the likes of James Beadle and Nathaniel Chalobah gave their shirts to kids in the crowd. Wholesome stuff.

The exuberance of youth

Djeidi Gassama played with a sense of freedom in the second half particularly, at times tearing Plymouth to shreds and leaving one or two defenders red-faced. One in particular, perhaps.

Late on in the piece the French youngster, cruelly manhandled by a frustrated Nikola Katić just a moment or two earlier, stopped on a feigned cross to send the big Bosnian leaping into fresh air. With the away supporters giggling in his eye line, he looked his opponent in the eye and grinned, spiralling the Pilgrims skipper into snarling frenzy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katić, who spent the next five or six minutes with a fizzing head, menacingly chasing Gassama around the pitch, later refused to shake the youngsters hand. Big Michael Smith stalked the whole affair like a concerned big brother and at one stage had to step in to ensure everything was dandy.

There’s perhaps a serious point to be made on it. Rewind a year and Gassama appeared to be an occasionally shy and retiring type whose talent required polishing - he needed to grow into the shirt of a Championship club. Now, he’s laughing in the faces of his rivals. You need a bit of arrogance, don’t you?

Clearly there are greater markers of Gassama’s progress on these shores. The former PSG man has grown into his potential in recent months. Off-the-ball aptitude, consistency across 90 minutes, perhaps a more consistent goal threat? There’s plenty of room for him to continue his growth. But it’s been a mighty-fine campaign - with more to come, hopefully.