Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Saido Berahino, says that he saw an opportunity with 'massive' Owls ahead of his move.

Berahino was a surprise signing in Darren Moore's first full season as Wednesday manager, coming back from Zulte Waregem in Belgium in an attempt to get his career in English football back on track.

The 30-year-old had a hit and miss spell at Hillsborough as he often had to make do with appearances off the bench, however he did end his only season at S6 with 13 goals and assists to his name in 36 matches, despite only starting 19 times.

It took him a bit of time to get used to the English Football League again though after a spell away, and he admitted in a recent interview that the physicality of League One took him aback a bit. The former West Bromwich Albion man also explained how his move to Sheffield came about.

Speaking on the On The Judy Podcast, the ex-Owl said, “I wanted to come back (to England) because of my kids, and I also had an opportunity with Darren Moore where he kind of pitched me an idea of coming back and trying to get back into the Championship. I thought it was brilliant… It’s not too far from Birmingham, the club is is a massive club, so I thought it was a great opportunity.

“Obviously we didn’t get promoted, we got knocked out in the play-offs, but it was still a good opportunity and I think I did alright. Nine goals in 30-something games.

“It’s a tough league, man. Some people think it’s a joke, but it’s tough - it caught me by surprise. I don’t know what they are feeding these 19 and 20-year-olds, but I was getting bullied - I had to get in the gym for a couple of months!

“I think when I went back to Belgium it was a lot of running, so I lost my strength. I was getting thrown about - so I got in the gym.”