Sheffield Wednesday: How George Byers responded to questions on his Owls future

It’s going to be busy next summer for Sheffield Wednesday regardless of what happens this season – with George Byers one of several out of contract.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls face another year of wholesale changes in 2024, with practically their whole squad set to leave at this point in time either due to the expiration of their deals at S6 or the ending of loan spells.

Byers, who has become a firm fan favourite since his move from Swansea City, is one of those that will be a free agent come July, though he has made no secret of the fact that he’d like to spend many more years at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star after promotion the 27-year-old spoke of his love for the club and the fanbase, as well as a desire to extend his spell further if possible. That’s not changed, even with everything that’s happened since.

“Yes,” he insisted strongly when asked if he saw his long-term future at Hillsborough. “But there have not been any talks at this moment in time. I think I’m solely focused on doing well for Sheffield Wednesday and keeping us in this division. That’s my only focus.

“Coming up to the Championship, and on the back of my injury towards the back end of last season, it was about me getting back into the team, putting in performances and stuff like that. That’s all I’m concentrated on - giving my best for this club as I always have, and we’ll see how the season plays out.”