Saido Berahino has ‘unfinished business’ as Darren Moore opens up on Sheffield Wednesday’s deadline day signing

Saido Berahino signed for Sheffield Wednesday on transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old former West Bromwich Albion man put pen to paper on a deal to join the Owls on transfer deadline day, becoming their 14th senior signing of the summer as he came on board to bolster Moore’s already brimming list of attacking options.

Berahino has had a tough few years since his incredible breakout season for the Baggies in 2014/15, and after a spell in Belgium he’s now been persuaded to make the return to the UK to aid Wednesday’s promotion push.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s safe to say that Wednesday’s manager is delighted…

Speaking about the Owls’ new striker after their Papa John’s Trophy victory on Tuesday, Moore said, “I am really pleased to get him in. He gives us a different attacking threat. He's a goal-scorer. I feel he has got unfinished business. He joins up with us next week. He's a wonderful acquisition. He will add one or two options.

“I know his game and all-round ability. In the systems we want to fit, he will fit into that. He's a wonderful player with his feet. He will be a good addition for how we want to play.

He went on to say, “For him, it's unfinished business that he’s got. We feel we have got him a place here at Sheffield Wednesday where if he can hit the right notes that this could be a wonderful home for him.

“He knows me, I know him. In terms of what we’re trying to build here, I think it is the right time for us to come together. He's the right type of striker that we want here. He possesses a huge amount of talent.

“I can’t wait for the Sheffield Wednesday fans to get a glimpse of him and see what he can bring us.”