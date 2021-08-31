Big praise for Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘perfect night’ victory over Newcastle United’s U21s

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was pleased with the victory over Newcastle United's U21s. (Goodwin/PA Wire)

A goal late into the first half from debutant, Sylla Sow, made sure the Owls took a lead into the break, and then a quickfire double from Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer in the second half put the game to bed as they cruised to victory in their Papa John’s Trophy opener.

Moore, who named a strong side against Newcastle’s young side, admitted that the result was pretty much everything he was hoping for.

He told the media afterwards, “It was a perfect night’s work really… To get the win, the goals, the clean sheet. It was a really good work out, and a really professional performance from the players. Overall I was really pleased.

“Credit to the players. There were 6,500 here to see that sort of commitment from the boys, and I was really pleased. I said afterwards that it was a good, clean professional performance with some good goals. I thought we moved the ball really well, and we didn’t allow Newcastle any sort of momentum to build any passages of play.

“We knew that’s what they wanted to do, and that it’s taught highly in academy football. So we didn’t give them anything, and the work rate to deny them was good by the players.”