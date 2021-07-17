Owls boss Darren Moore reassured after the match that last season’s top scorer had been taken off only as a precaution.

The 27-year-old looked in some pain after hitting the deck in a robust challenge towards the hour mark and having gone off for treatment tried to continue, but was substituted for Fulham-owned trialist Sylvester Jasper soon afterwards.

Windass had been his usual busy self and contributed to a handful of attacks on a day that Wednesday started the brighter of the two sides before letting their control of the match slip.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass hobbled out of their preseason clash with Barnsley.

“All it was was a bit of back spasm,” Moore said on Windass’ knock. “It could just have been the hard surface, it could have been the overload in training that these players are under at the moment in preseason.

“It was just a little back spasm, so we took him off as a precaution.”

Windass has been a name not far from the headlines in recent weeks, having been the subject of two failed bids from Championship side Millwall. A host of others clubs are still keeping close tabs on the former Wigan man heading into the season.