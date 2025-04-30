Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham United manager, Matt Hamshaw, says that no decision has been made on whether to pursue a permanent move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks yet.

Wilks has been a regular for the Millers this season since joining them on loan in League One, scoring 10 goals for the club in what was a largely difficult season under Steve Evans prior to Hamshaw taking over. The 26-year-old has played over 40 games - more than he’s played for the Owls - and will be on the hunt for a new club in the summer as his Wednesday deal comes to an end.

Evans, before parting ways with Rotherham, spoke of a desire to try and get the former Hull City man back to the New York Stadium next season, however the current manager doesn’t seem to have made up his mind yet, with the same going for other loanees such as Pelly Mpanzu or Louie Sibley.

Mallik Wilks the free agent

“I'll speak to them ,” Hamshaw told the Rotherham Advertiser. “They'll go back to their parent clubs. They've done reasonably well. My job is to try to get better loans in, to get better players in, to get better young players in. If they become available again and feel like they want to come back here and I feel like they can benefit us, then it might be something that progresses. But it won't be something that I'm dead set on.”

Wilks is one of a whole host of Wednesday players out of contract in few months’ time, with another exodus set to take place in the latest summer of change. Things didn’t quite work out for him in blue and white, but a solid campaign for Rotherham will have turned a few heads, and he has already been linked with a host of teams abroad.