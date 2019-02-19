Rolando Aarons says he can’t wait to get his first start for Sheffield Wednesday and prove his credentials in English football ahead of this weekend’s Championship match against Swansea City.

The on-loan Newcastle United man, who has made three substitute appearances for the Owls since signing on deadline day, is yet to receive a place in Steve Bruce’s starting team despite impressing in blue and white so far.

Owls Rolando Aarons. Pic Steve Ellis.

But his limited number of minutes for Wednesday have only made the 23-year-old hungrier as he looks to leave his mark at Hillsborough before the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the Star, Aarons said: "It's a very important loan. I look at every game the same. I want to do my best. I want to make assists, take players on and score goals.

"I look at every game as important and being here at Sheffield Wednesday is an opportunity to show everyone in England what I can do.

"I have been ready since I signed (to start). When the gaffer decides to put me in, I will be ready to show what I can do.”

Aarons was the first of Bruce’s three deadline day recruits to be handed a Wednesday debut as he came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Ipswich, before also featuring against Reading and Rotherham United.

And with Bruce so far choosing to play the Jamaican-born midfielder on the wing, Aarons sees his future out wide where he can use his direct and skilful style of play to greater efficiency.

He said: "I'm definitely not a striker! I played up front in the Czech Republic. It was different playing with my back to goal.

"I learned how to use my body differently and play in different areas in the pitch.

"I feel I'm stronger on the wings.”

Aarons’ positional preference will no doubt be music to his manager’s ears, with the Wednesday chief already expressing that he believes the club have too many options in the forward ranks.

With Swansea the next test for Bruce and co. at Hillsborough this weekend, the winger says he will be ready should the time come for his first Owls start.

"I feel settled. The boys have been top class.

"I have felt settled since the first week I have been here.

"I'm just going to keep going and hopefully I will get some starts soon.”