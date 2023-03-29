'Ridiculous" Cheltenham boss hails old team mate for Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Aidan Keena and Alfie May put the in-form Robins into a commanding lead and were denied on a number of occasions by the returning David Stockdale, however Aden Flint pulled one back for the Owls before a late Lee Gregory goal earned a point for Darren Moore’s side.
Wednesday had struggled to get a grip on the game until the latter stages and Eliott felt his side deserved to win a match that at one point looked like it could fall foul to the weather.
Elliott did though have a word for one of his old team mates for his part in the Wednesday comeback.
Elliott spent a season and a half at Bristol City where he played alongside Flint and the headed goal was all too familiar to the Robins boss.
“I am proud of the performance and I thought we were excellent for the whole game,” Elliott said.
“We take the point and it might be a big point. I thought we were the better team, but that doesn’t guarantee you are going to win the game.
“They get back in it with a free-kick, a good ball in and a great header [from Flint].
“I’ve just had a word with him in there because I have seen him do that loads of times. The leap is ridiculous and the contact is really good. It’s a great header, which gives them a lifeline, gets them back in the game and then it’s kitchen sink time.”