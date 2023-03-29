News you can trust since 1887
'Ridiculous" Cheltenham boss hails old team mate for Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott was left to curse an old pal as Sheffield Wednesday came from 2-0 down to rescue a point at Whaddon Road.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 29th Mar 2023, 23:05 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 23:30 BST

Aidan Keena and Alfie May put the in-form Robins into a commanding lead and were denied on a number of occasions by the returning David Stockdale, however Aden Flint pulled one back for the Owls before a late Lee Gregory goal earned a point for Darren Moore’s side.

Wednesday had struggled to get a grip on the game until the latter stages and Eliott felt his side deserved to win a match that at one point looked like it could fall foul to the weather.

Elliott did though have a word for one of his old team mates for his part in the Wednesday comeback.

Aden Flint of Sheffield Wednesday scores the team's first goal whilst under pressure from Glen Rea of Cheltenham Town during the Sky Bet League One between Cheltenham Town and Sheffield Wednesday at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on March 29, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Elliott spent a season and a half at Bristol City where he played alongside Flint and the headed goal was all too familiar to the Robins boss.

“I am proud of the performance and I thought we were excellent for the whole game,” Elliott said.

“We take the point and it might be a big point. I thought we were the better team, but that doesn’t guarantee you are going to win the game.

“They get back in it with a free-kick, a good ball in and a great header [from Flint].

“I’ve just had a word with him in there because I have seen him do that loads of times. The leap is ridiculous and the contact is really good. It’s a great header, which gives them a lifeline, gets them back in the game and then it’s kitchen sink time.”

