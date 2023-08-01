Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of 11 new youngsters to the club on two-year scholarship deals, some of which have experience at some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Steve Haslam’s academy has been refreshed with the new additions, who join eight second-year scholars in the club’s Under18 set-up, who reached the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup last season, dumping Cat A Southampton out at St Marys along the way.

Former Huddersfield Town player Andy Holdsworth will continue his fine work in charge of the Under-18s and will oversee a new-look squad this season.

Among the new faces is Jack Swales, a former Arsenal youngster who was reported to have trialled with West Ham United late last year.

He is joined at Wednesday by fellow former Premier League hopefuls Ari-Jae Shaw, formerly of Aston Villa, and ex-Liverpool youth goalkeeper Logan Stretch, who has youth caps between the sticks for Wales.

Caiden Remy-Dee has previous experience at Charlton Athletic.

Finley Hunt, Joe Emery, Voldi Mbaya, Ernie Weaver, Dom Weston, Harris Lihe and Sutura Kakay make up the list of new additions.

Jack Phillips, Carlos Rodrigues, Reece Johnson, Tyrell Dawes, Mario Bobea, Bruno Fernandes, Jarvis Thornton and Devlan Moses are the existing scholars at Middlewood Road and will be looking to press on in search of professional deals in the coming months.

With senior numbers depleted ahead of a vast recruitment push, the number of Wednesday academy graduates have been given the chance to shine in preseason under new first team manager Xisco, including Sean Fusire, Jay Glover and Rio Shipston.