Reported Sheffield Wednesday target lands club after leaving Scottish giant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It has been no secret that the 27-year-old was on his way out of the Scottish giants after falling out of favour in Glasgow, and while some reports had suggested that the Owls were one of the teams interested, The Star was never under the impression that he was somebody they were making a move for.
He has headed south of the border, though, with it being confirmed on Friday morning that he has penned a three-year deal with Birmingham to be part of their promotion push out of the third tier of English football, becoming the latest of many signings in what has been a very busy window for the Blues.
“I am absolutely delighted. It all happened very fast, but I am delighted to be here and excited to get going,” he told the club’s official website as it was confirmed. “Everybody from the outside can see this club and where it wants to go, and I am very grateful to be a part of that and on the journey.”
Wright joined Birmingham for an undisclosed fee, with rumours suggesting that Chris Davies’ side have paid somewhere in the region of £300,000 in order to get a deal done with Rangers. It will be his first venture out of Scotland having played for Aberdeen - and Dundee on loan - prior to moving to Ibrox.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.