Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reports north of the border have suggested that Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on Rangers attacker, Scott Wright.

The 26-year-old has been with the Scottish giants since joining from Aberdeen in 2021, and has gone on to rack up over a century of appearances in the club’s colours, however there has been talk in recent weeks that a move could possibly be on the cards this summer.

Rumours began to swirl of late that the Owls were considering a move Wright, who has a number of caps at youth level for Scotland, and it has also been reported that a bid has been submitted – however The Star understands that, as things stand, Wednesday aren’t believed to have anything in the works regarding the winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should he move on from Rangers this summer it’s unlikely that he’ll be short of admirers, however with another year still left to run on his current deal with the Gers it remains to be seen how much of a transfer fee would be required. There has been talk of six figures in some parts of the press.

Wednesday aren’t particularly short of wide players at this point in time, however Danny Röhl has spoken of his desire to get more faces through the door as they prepare for the season ahead. Right now the team are at St. George’s Park for the first of two preseason camps, and their manager will be keen to try and get their squad as finalised as possible before their second – in Austria and Germany – later this month.