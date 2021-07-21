Akin Odimayo, whose reported suitors also include Derby County, left crisis club Swindon Town earlier this summer having rejected a fresh contract offer from the Wiltshire club.

The 21-year-old, who made his name at Reading before enjoying an impressive third tier campaign last season, is available for nothing and has spent the past week training with Wednesday’s ambitious League One Portsmouth.

But according to our sister paper The News, Odimayo’s trial has ended without him having done enough to earn a new deal, prompting fresh speculation that Wednesday may step in to take him off the market.

An exit for senior defender Julian Börner is expected to be confirmed in the coming days as he is set to make a return to Hannover in his native Germany for a reported ‘six-figure fee’.

The departure will see Wednesday’s squad further stretched particularly in defence, an area that has also seen the departures of Tom Lees, Joost van Aken and Osaze Urhoghide in recent months.

Owls boss Darren Moore has admitted he is hoping to continue his work in terms of bring players in after the additions of Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has also passed up on the chance to sign former Doncaster Rovers winger Madger Gomes and defender Ryan Leak, a former Wolves youngster who has returned to England in search of a club after two years playing for Spanish side Burgos.