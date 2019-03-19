‘Repaying the faith' – Dominic Iorfa reveals the motivation behind his performances for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday fans are calling him the new Viv Anderson, the bargain buy of the season and an Owls star of the future.

To Steve Bruce, he’s already affectionately known as ‘Big Dom’.

Owls Dominic Iorfa. Pic Steve Ellis.

It’s only been a few months since Dominic Iorfa signed for the Owls on deadline day of the January transfer window, but it’s fair to say the former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender has already made a good impression in S6.

With three goals in seven appearances, the 23-year-old has hit the ground running – literally and metaphorically – with his thundering athleticism on the right side of a much-improved defence already helping Wednesday to a late surge up the table.

It’s nothing less than Iorfa was hoping for though, after he says he was raring to go when he signed for the club.

“When I came here I was itching,” he told the Star.

“I was hungry to play and the gaffer knew that as well but I had to be patient because the boys were doing well.

“I managed to get the opportunity. I knew it would be tough, we have a good team, there are a lot of good defenders here and we are all pushing each other so I knew I had to come here and show why the gaffer brought me. I feel like I am doing that - repaying his faith.”

Iorfa can’t have wished for much more than a goal on his Wednesday debut as he headed a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Rotherham United last month.

That result was one of ten unbeaten in the league under Steve Bruce, something the Owls right-back credits with a clarity of communication from the coaching staff.

“Everyone knew what he wanted from us, he made it clear over the first few weeks. When the games are coming thick and fast, it's hard as a whole team.

“Everyone is buying into it now - when there are lots of games it's hard for the manager to put what he wants on the training ground. The boys are doing our best, as you can see from the unbeaten run.”

The biggest test for Bruce’s Owls surely comes after the international break, when they are set to play five of their eight remaining matches against teams above them in the table.

“It's a tough one," Iorfa said. “We have worked over the last few weeks and I feel like that break is needed. I think it's come at a good time.

“If we had lost (to Blackburn) it would have put a bit of a downer on it but we are going into the international break full of confidence. We will have a little break and be refreshed and ready to go.”