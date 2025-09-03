Refresh plan in place for Sheffield Wednesday after stressful start to campaign
The Owls have played six competitive matches so far in what has been a testing start to the season both on and off the field. Deserved praise has been showered on those at Wednesday for the way they’ve gone about their early weeks of the campaign - both in terms of the competitiveness shown in good portions of matches played and the scrap presented throughout.
A two-week international break has offered the set-up an important opportunity to take a beat from the stresses of the situation players and staff have found themselves in and it’s one manager Henrik Pedersen has taken. Once refreshed, work will commence in earnest as Wednesday look to kick on from the other side of the pause in fixtures starting with the visit of Bristol City on September 13.
Asked about his intended programme for the fortnight, Pedersen told The Star: “For me there is an important phase one in the mental side, to reset and to get some days off for everyone. We need that new energy to come back fresh and get the freshness in the head and in the body to be ready after the international break. The second part will be the tactical side of things and everyone here will be going through a tactical evaluation of the first four (league) games.
“What have we learned from these first four games? In which phases can we compete? In which phases do we need to change something to be more effective in the Championship? These are the things (they will be considering).”
Wednesday entered the campaign without much of a pre-season, with their only matches played behind closed doors with lower levels of intensity and difficulties with facilities at Middlewood Road having disrupted their preparation for the season. It’s left concern over the readiness of players from a physical perspective but again, Pedersen sees the current break as an opportunity to make strides.
The Wednesday boss continued: “I am sure we will take the next step again from the physical perspective, to compete more or for a longer period, but we have to remember Wrexham. We were equal first half but we were very dominant in the second half. I think slowly we will be stronger and stronger in this part.”