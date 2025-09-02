Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Grimsby Town will remain as intended - despite a flurry of speculation that Manchester United could take their place.

The Owls confirmed their spot in the third round of the competition when a very youthful Owls outfit edged a strong Leeds side United out on penalties last week. A draw undertaken immediately after the second round was complete pitted Wednesday against League Two Grimsby Town - whose own second round efforts the following evening rivalled the scale of the Hillsborough shock as they beat Manchester United by the same method.

Reports came through on Tuesday that Grimsby had self-reported an administrative error that took place for the United giant-killing - and that they had fielded an ineligible player. Clarke Odour’s registration for the competition had been lodged to the EFL one minute and 59 seconds beyond the Tuesday midday deadline. The Kenyan international - who is on loan from Bradford City - came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute and missed a penalty in the shootout.

Clarke Oduor was unknowingly put at the centre of controversy after Grimsby Town’s Carabao Cup success over Manchester Unite. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The Mariners realised their error and chose to self-report the problem to the EFL. It sparked fears of expulsion from the competition following one of the more memorable cup shocks in recent times, a decision that would have had them replaced by United and would have set Wednesday up with a home tie against the Premier League giants.

Grimsby have instead been slapped with a £20,000 fine owing to the circumstances around the case, with £10,000 of that suspended in the event of a similar occurrence between now and the end of the season. Manchester United could have appealed the decision, in effect pushing for more stringent punishment and offering an opportunity for them to take the place of the League Two side in taking on Wednesday in the next round. Widespread reports make clear they have chosen not to do so.

A date for the Grimsby clash has not yet been confirmed, with third round matches to be played across two weeks - beginning on September 15 and 22 - so as to avoid the schedule clashing of Champions League and Europa League fixtures also scheduled during this period.

It has already been identified as a game that is likely to be boycotted by thousands of Wednesday fans in protest against the ongoing ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri. The EFL ruling may well prove to be encouraging news for those advocating for the boycott, with the lure of a date with Manchester United likely to have proven more difficult for supporters to stay away.