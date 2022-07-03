But Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Birmingham City central defender Harlee Dean has taken another twist.

Owls boss Darren Moore has previously been outspoken in his admiration of Dean, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsborough and earned plaudits for his performances despite injury struggles.

And though the player himself made clear towards the end of the last campaign that he expected to be allowed to leave St Andrews on a free transfer after falling out of favour with then Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer, it’s quite possible that the latest twist could see Dean stay put.

Bowyer’s dismissal from his role as Blues boss was confirmed on Saturday, with an official club statement suggesting he had been sacked.

The reign of the former England and Leeds United midfielder has looked doomed for some months.

It had been thought that businessman Laurence Bassini, who had launched an attempt to buy the club, would sack him and replace him with Mark Warburton, known to be a big fan of Dean’s.

But Warburton has since joined the backroom staff at West Ham and Bassini’s period of exclusivity when it comes to a potential takeover has ended.

The latest wave of uncertainty at the club will see a new manager with fresh ideas enter the St Andrews dugout, leaving the situation hanging over Dean unknown.