A report from an on-patch media outlet has suggested the direction of travel on the manager hunt of RB Leipzig.

The German giants have been without a permanent boss since the sacking of Marco Rose in December, with Hungarian coach Zsolt Lőw having acted as interim manager since. Some speculation has surrounded the potential appointment of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl in recent weeks, with reports from major media outlets in Germany having presented him as one of the names of the shortlist of considerations.

Röhl, who rose through the ranks at the Red Bull-backed club and moved on to a highly successful career as an assistant with the likes of Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team. Wednesday is his first full management gig and he has achieved success there, too, launching a historic survival campaign in the first months of his time at Hillsborough before registering a solid midtable placing this time out - their joint-highest finish in eight years.

Steve Ellis

Amid huge speculation over his future, Röhl revealed he had told the club of his ‘decision’ regarding his future some weeks ago. RB Leipzig are one of a number of clubs reported to have shown interest in the German coach, with the 36-year-old having spoken about the possibility of returning to work as a Bundesliga boss in the future. Röhl’s family have remained located back home in Germany throughout his time in South Yorkshire.

Röhl was reported among a host of big names in terms of a widely-reported potential shortlist for the Leipzig gig but has not been listed as a front-runner. Now, local Saxony-based outlet Leiziger Volkszeitung have reported that the Wednesday boss is an unlikely option going forward and that while the likes of Como boss Cesc Fabregas and Oliver Glasner, of Crystal Palace, are yet to ‘decline’ the role, their appointments are also unlikely. Sandro Wagner, who is expected to leave his position as Germany assistant, is also named as an unlikely next Leipzig boss.

The report suggests former Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica coach Roger Schmidt - himself a one-time Red Bull employee from his time at Red Bull Salzburg - is a name is being considered to take over at the Red Bull Arena.

