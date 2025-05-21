Sheffield Wednesday top goal scorer Josh Windass has responded to reports linking him with interest from Spanish giants Valencia - and on his future.

The 31-year-old attacker has been a key figure for the Owls since his signing in 2019, scoring 53 goals and providing 23 assists across his 182 appearances. Last week it was confirmed that the club had enacted a year’s contract extension in a contract signed last summer to take him into a seventh campaign at Hillsborough.

Speaking to the Open Goal podcast, Windass was asked about how he feels about his ongoing time at S6.

“Yeah it's good,” he said, later describing his Wembley winner as his best feeling in football. “I've been there five years now which is obviously a long time but I've enjoyed it. I'm the top scorer now for the club this century which is a record I wanted to get... The lads were trying to get me it. I went a few games without a goal and I didn't think I was going to get it. I scored from a yard out at Watford (in the final game of the season) and I was buzzing.”

Windass, who was the subject of widespread conversation regarding his future heading into the final weeks of the season, was asked about his contract. He has been of public interest to a number of clubs in previous transfer windows - with bids rejected on a handful of occasions - and said: “I've got another year but we'll see (what happens).”

This week the former Rangers man was credited with interest from La Liga outfit Valencia in a report in the Spanish media. It’s a link Windass appears have been largely unaware of. The Mestalla club are now managed by former West Brom and Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan, who is known to be an admirer of the Owls man.

“I don't know anything about that to be honest,” he said on the Valencia report. “That'll be because of Carlos. I was close to going to West Brom last summer because I was a free transfer and I was close to going to West Brom and ended up staying at Sheffield Wednesday.”

