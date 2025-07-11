Djeidi Gassama is with Rangers ahead of his proposed move from Sheffield Wednesday, but is yet to be announced.

As previously reported by The Star, the two teams have agreed terms of the sale of the talented Mauritanian, with the player also having finalised his personal agreement with the Scottish giants. The 21-year-old has undergone and passed a medical, bidding farewell to his Owls teammates, too.

Since Monday he’s been told not to train because of his pending switch, and he’s already met with the Rangers manager and players – who are also at St. George’s Park for preseason – prior to his switch to Ibrox.

But the deal is not finalised, and it’s understood that – despite much of the documentation being completed – it has not yet been signed off by Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, leaving the transfer in limbo.

It has previously been reported by The Star that there is growing interest in the Owls from multiple potential buyers, and it wouldn’t be a big leap to suggest that a new owner would be reticent to lose a player with Gassama’s potential.

It’s understood that there is currently lots happening behind the scenes in what has become a bit of a scramble to try and get a deal done to buy the club, and the suggestion is that at least a couple of the potential buyers are eager to try and get something wrapped up quickly in order to start remedying the club’s current struggles.

American billionaire, John Textor, is one name who is known to have an interest in the Owls, while this publication is also aware of at least one other serious contender with links to Monaco. Many are hoping that Chansiri’s tenure as owner and chairman of the club is coming to an end.

We’ve seen in previous deals how new owners want to make their own decisions on players, especially those with high ceilings, and the delay over Gassama’s Rangers switch could be about more than just a signature at this point.

