Pundit tells Sheffield Wednesday what they need to grab play-off place
Sheffield Wednesday’s home form is one of the best in League One and it is that which has put the Owls in a position to challenge for a play-off place.
The 13 wins at Hillsborough is matched only by a handful of teams in the division however it’s the results on their travels that ensures the Owls remain just inside the top six rather than being a little more secure of their place.
Read More
Darren Moore’s side, who are at home to AFC Wimbledon this weekend, have won just six on the road so far and four of their remaining seven matches are away from S6, with three of those potentially very difficult as they face Bolton, MK Dons and Wycombe.
The fact has not been lost on those outside the club and EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff believes a continuation of their home form and an improvement away from Hillsborough can see Wednesday solidify that play-off place.
MORE – Stats gurus tell us where Wednesday, Black Cats and Ipswich will finish - and on how many points
“Their home form has been absolutely fantastic all season and I think that’s going to be absolutely huge for them between now and the end of the season,” the former Reading and Crystal Palace winger told Sky Sports EFL Podcast.
“[It’s about] making sure they win those games and then being able to focus on some tricky away games which they have got coming up.
“So, listen, they’ve got to go to Bolton, MK Dons and Wycombe, so three tough away games and I feel in terms of them for the play-offs it’s all going to come down to how they fare [at home] and maybe being a little bit better away than they have been over the course of the season.”