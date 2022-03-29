Pundit tells Sheffield Wednesday what they need to grab play-off place

The 13 wins at Hillsborough is matched only by a handful of teams in the division however it’s the results on their travels that ensures the Owls remain just inside the top six rather than being a little more secure of their place.

Darren Moore’s side, who are at home to AFC Wimbledon this weekend, have won just six on the road so far and four of their remaining seven matches are away from S6, with three of those potentially very difficult as they face Bolton, MK Dons and Wycombe.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled at times on the road this season

The fact has not been lost on those outside the club and EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff believes a continuation of their home form and an improvement away from Hillsborough can see Wednesday solidify that play-off place.

“Their home form has been absolutely fantastic all season and I think that’s going to be absolutely huge for them between now and the end of the season,” the former Reading and Crystal Palace winger told Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

“[It’s about] making sure they win those games and then being able to focus on some tricky away games which they have got coming up.