Pundit heaps praise on ‘quality’ Sheffield Wednesday man after Forest Green Rovers win
What did this former Premier League attacker make of Sheffield Wednesday’s skipper?
Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights show, pundit Jamie Mackie has heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘quality’ midfielder Barry Bannan.
The Scotsman scored in yesterday’s 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at Hillsborough.
Bannan, 32, has been a key player for the Owls since joining the Yorkshire club back in 2015 and will be looking to help his side gain promotion from League One this term.
The early signs are good from Darren Moore’s men and they have lost just once in their opening six league matches.
Most Popular
-
1
Club chief makes statement as transfer of ‘sought after’ Sheffield Wednesday attacker is confirmed
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass attracts Middlesbrough interest in final days of transfer window
-
3
Could Sheffield Wednesday new boy be a contender for best bit of business this summer?
-
4
Furious Darren Moore slams ‘advisors’ attempting to unsettle ‘very important’ Sheffield Wednesday players
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday closing in on Alex Mighten signing according to reports
They sit 3rd in the table and are a point behind joint-table toppers Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.
‘At the heart of everything’...
Former Plymouth Argyle, QPR and Nottingham Forest attacker Mackie is a big fan of Bannan and has said:
“When you’re coming up against a Sheffield Wednesday team like that it is a very hard task (for opponents).
“Barry Bannan is at the heart of everything. Everybody knows the quality he has got.
“It was just a death little touch (for his goal) to score his first goal of the season.
“He scored nine goals last season which is ominous for everyone else because he’s real quality, especially at this level.”
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action in the Papa John’s Trophy at home to Bradford City and that game is an opportunity to give some fringe players and the youngsters the opportunity to get some game time.
They then have a Yorkshire derby to look forward to next weekend against Barnsley on home soil again.
It has been a busy summer for the Owls and they have brought in a whole host of new signings.
All their additions seem to have gelled together well and they are on a roll at the moment under Moore.