Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights show, pundit Jamie Mackie has heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘quality’ midfielder Barry Bannan.

The Scotsman scored in yesterday’s 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at Hillsborough.

Bannan, 32, has been a key player for the Owls since joining the Yorkshire club back in 2015 and will be looking to help his side gain promotion from League One this term.

The early signs are good from Darren Moore’s men and they have lost just once in their opening six league matches.

They sit 3rd in the table and are a point behind joint-table toppers Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

'At the heart of everything'...

Former Plymouth Argyle, QPR and Nottingham Forest attacker Mackie is a big fan of Bannan and has said:

“When you’re coming up against a Sheffield Wednesday team like that it is a very hard task (for opponents).

“Barry Bannan is at the heart of everything. Everybody knows the quality he has got.

“It was just a death little touch (for his goal) to score his first goal of the season.

“He scored nine goals last season which is ominous for everyone else because he’s real quality, especially at this level.”

Owls skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action in the Papa John’s Trophy at home to Bradford City and that game is an opportunity to give some fringe players and the youngsters the opportunity to get some game time.

They then have a Yorkshire derby to look forward to next weekend against Barnsley on home soil again.

It has been a busy summer for the Owls and they have brought in a whole host of new signings.