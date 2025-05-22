Sheffield Wednesday decided to part ways with Pol Valentin this summer, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll be struggling to find his next move.

The 28-year-old, who was signed from Sporting Gijon by Xisco Munoz, became a popular figure at Hillsborough during his two-year spell, however an option on his contract this summer wasn’t taken up and he will now become a free agent in July.

It’s understood that multiple teams across the English Football League are keen to try and keep him in the UK, including two in the Championship, and Valentin will now be weighing up his options for the next chapter in his career. As you might expect, it’s not just clubs in England who are keeping tabs on him, though.

Pol Valentin is a wanted man

It has also been reported that two second-tier clubs in Spain have shown interest in the full back, with reporter, Angel Garcia, suggesting that he is a ‘highly coveted player’ this summer.

On his social media, Garcia said, “Right-back, Pol Valentin, is leaving Sheffield Wednesday after his contract expires. 77 appearances in two Championship campaigns make him attractive to other teams in the division in England, although two Liga Hypermotion clubs have him on their radar… He has nearly 100 appearances in the division after spells with Fuenlabrada and Sporting Gijon. A highly coveted player on the market.”

Valentin is already back in Spain after the 2024/25 season came to an end, but conversations will be happening in various places in order to finalise his future as soon as possible.