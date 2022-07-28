It was reported in the Dutch media last week that the 25-year-old was on his way out of Hillsborough and would be joining De Graafschap, news which came to light after he was missing for the Owls’ trip to Wigan Athletic.

Darren Moore explained at the time that Sow was ill and would be back training this week, and while he has returned – he was spotted in photos ahead of the visit of Portsmouth – the media in his home nation say that he’s still on his way out of Middlewood Road.

De Gelderlander said (translated) today, “Sow comes transfer-free from the English Sheffield Wednesday and signs for two years in Doetinchem. De Graafschap would have liked to see the attacker in the Achterhoek this week, but his arrival has been delayed due to the formalities that have to be carried out due to Brexit.”

The attacker struggled to tie down a regular place in Moore’s side last season, however did chip in with a few goals across all competitions when he was given an opportunity in the side.

Wednesday’s manager wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on whether Sow may be on the move when The Star asked last week, but there is still time for a deal to get done and – if reports elsewhere are to be believed – then the Dutchman won’t be playing in S6 by the time the transfer window closes.