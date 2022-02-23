That was the message of Owls boss Darren Moore ahead of quotes circulated this week in which lifelong Owl Dawson confirmed there had been ‘no discussions’ over the future beyond the end of his season-long loan at League Two promotion chasers Exeter City.

Dawson was allowed out on loan after the club secured the services of Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in a similar season-stay arrangement.

The chances of Peacock-Farrell’s Hillsborough stay being made more long-term are unknown at this stage. Any effort to do steal him away from the Premier League club would represent a major show of ambition by the club.

Dawson, who is under contract at Hillsborough until the summer of 2024, has excelled on the south coast this season. Owls goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso recently watched him keep a clean sheet in Exeter's win at Bradford City and the club have kept a close eye on his progress.

“We know exactly where he’s been at over the course of the season,” Moore told The Star. “It’s been a wonderful time for us because he’d sustained a long-term injury, he’s had a full season and played games which is what we wanted.

“He will have definitely sharpened up his tools and hopefully it will continue being a successful campaign for him.

“When he returns to us at the end of the season, we know we’ve got a goalkeeper that has played 30 or 40 league games. That can only stand him in good stead and it’s what we wanted from it.”

Asked whether he is a possible candidate for the Wednesday number one spot next season, Moore said: “Yes.

“He’s signed with us and he’s still very much a part of us.

“Where he’d been at, he needed game time. They’re doing really well, he’s performed and shown consistency and he has been getting stronger. He’s enjoying it there, you can see he’s sharp and confident. It can only bode well for us.