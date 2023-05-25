News you can trust since 1887
Positive injury update issued for Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday play-off final

Barnsley manager, Michael Duff, says that they will have a full squad available when they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th May 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:55 BST

The Reds and the Owls face off in the play-off final for a spot in the Championship in just a few days’ time, and while Wednesday have a whole host of players out of action at present it would appear that Duff has no such dilemma.

He said they have a ‘full squad’ available, explaining that they’ll be heading down on London on Friday and training at Brentford’s facilities in the build-up.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Reds boss explained, “We will train at Brentford and play the game on Monday and try and keep it as normal as we can, without trying to hide the fact that it's a big game at Wembley.

"We have a full squad. Luckily - amazingly - no-one seems to be feeling anything with a big game coming up... Touch wood, the next two or three days training go well. It's the same pool of players to pick from.

"I just want the players to show the best version of themselves and then we will see what happens.”

Wednesday had to substitute both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa after they picked up knocks in the second leg of their play-off semifinal against Peterborough United, but the hope will be that both will have been able to shrug off those niggles in time for the club’s trip to the capital this weekend.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The Barnsley team celebrate victory following the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The Barnsley team celebrate victory following the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The Barnsley team celebrate victory following the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

