Positive injury update after Sheffield Wednesday man limped off
There was concern over the Frenchman – who was injured for the whole first half of the season – after he hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City last week, and those concerns weren’t helped when he missed out on the squad completely at Leicester City on Tuesday night.
But while there are worries over Akin Famewo and Kristian Pedersen after confirmation that they could face weeks on the sidelines, it appears there is more positivity regarding Diaby and his planned return to action.
Speaking about the midfielder after the Leicester game Röhl said he was looking ‘a bit better’, adding that he ‘could be available on Saturday’ when Wednesday make the trip down to Millwall for another game on the road in the Championship.
The Owls need all the help they can get as they head into the final 14 matches of the season, and if Famewo and Pedersen are out sidelined then it may be another position that they need to consider when looking at the free agent market.
As for Diaby the hope will be that he’s able to return on Saturday at The Den in the first of four huge games for Wednesday in their hopes for Championship survival. Clashes with Bristol City (H), Rotherham United (A) and Plymouth Argyle (H) follow that game before the Yorkshire derby against Leeds United at Hillsborough.