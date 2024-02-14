Positive injury update after Sheffield Wednesday man limped off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was concern over the Frenchman – who was injured for the whole first half of the season – after he hobbled off in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City last week, and those concerns weren’t helped when he missed out on the squad completely at Leicester City on Tuesday night.

But while there are worries over Akin Famewo and Kristian Pedersen after confirmation that they could face weeks on the sidelines, it appears there is more positivity regarding Diaby and his planned return to action.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the midfielder after the Leicester game Röhl said he was looking ‘a bit better’, adding that he ‘could be available on Saturday’ when Wednesday make the trip down to Millwall for another game on the road in the Championship.

The Owls need all the help they can get as they head into the final 14 matches of the season, and if Famewo and Pedersen are out sidelined then it may be another position that they need to consider when looking at the free agent market.