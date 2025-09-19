Portsmouth boss John Mousinho 'not being disrespectful' in Sheffield Wednesday summation
Fratton Park will pay host to the Owls on Saturday as Henrik Pedersen seeks to guide his battered and bruised Wednesday side to their first 90-minute win of the campaign. The squad is looking further stretched after midweek injuries to Reece Johnson and Olaf Kobacki, though the Dane spoke positively on the progress he feels his side have made this week.
Their opponents have started the campaign brightly and will be looking to kick on further towards the early days play-off positions with a win at their famous old ground. Wednesday are primed for a different tactical challenge from Mousinho’s men and it would appear they will receive plenty of respect on the south coast.
“Sheffield Wednesday are a very dangerous side,” Mousinho said. “Regardless of the results, they have beaten Leeds in the League Cup and came back from 2-0 down against Wrexham recently, and have been very unlucky in some of the league results. We know it is going to be a very tough game and have to make sure we are at it.”
Wednesday were cut adrift from a host of big-name players in the summer but have been battling on with impressive cohesion in these early weeks. Their one point earned in the season so far came away from home against a Wrexham side that favoured a direct approach - and it could well prove that Pompey offer a similar threat.
Despite results, data points show that Pedersen’s outfit have been competitive in several areas in every match so far. The Wednesday boss spoke pre-match to stress the importance of staying in matches for longer and making the most of key moments while they continue to navigate a rocky landscape. Mousinho’s preparations for the clash has left him feeling that the Owls have been lucky not to pick more up from the league games they have played.
“The depth of squad isn't there for a variety of reasons that have been well publicised; that is not me being disrespectful to Sheffield Wednesday, they have done a magnificent job considering the circumstances in the summer,” Mousinho added. “We are facing an excellent Championship side with some excellent players and from what we have seen in the past few weeks in terms of performances, they are one of the sides that have been unlucky not to pick up more points.”