Popular Sheffield Wednesday man reveals boost that will help problem rivals have targeted

Only two sides in League One have conceded more goals from set plays than the Owls’ 16, with 39% of all goals shipped by the promotion-chasing side arriving by that method.

And Storey, who has performed well since arriving on loan from Preston North End in January, accepts responsibility for the problem as one of the side’s key aerial components.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey has been a success since his loan move from Preston North End.

“I think that’s one of the main things for us to focus on,” he told The Star. “If you look at a lot of the teams we’ve played, they’ve not really carved us open and they’ve had to rely on set pieces.

“It’s something we know we have to improve on and we are working hard on it as a team.

“In general it’s been our Achilles heel and we’ve seen teams nick a goal against us and it has been frustrating. We have to keep working on it and try to solidify things at the back.”

Asked just how much work is going into strengthening the defending of set pieces, Storey said the return of big players will help the side.

“It’s a big part of our sessions, especially on Fridays we go through it in quite a lot of detail,” he said.

“Having a lot of big players back, especially the defenders, it will definitely help us improve that aspect.