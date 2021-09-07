Plymouth Argyle expecting major squad boost for Sheffield Wednesday clash

The Pilgrims have had a very hot and cold start to their campaign in 2021/22, winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their opening five games – with Lowe’s team currently sat 14th in the League One table.

But Argyle could be a different animal when they welcome the Owls to Home Park though, with a number of players back in contention after their respective injuries and suspensions – while young Jack Garrick made his return to action in their 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Newport County.

As reported by Plymouth Live, Lowe admitted that he’d have liked more new faces through the door in the transfer window, but was happy that he’s getting a boost on the selection front.

The Plymouth boss said, "Next week for the Sheffield Wednesday game we have got Willo (James Wilson) back now, we have got 90 minutes in Jordon Garrick, we will have Danny Mayor back, we will have George Cooper back.

"James Bolton is back running next week so there's another bit of a boost. I'm a bit disappointed in terms of the negotiations that have gone on for the past two weeks, or even longer, and they haven't led to fruition, but that's football.”

For Wednesday, they’ll still be missing Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo, however are thought to have pretty much clean bill of health aside from that.