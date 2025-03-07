A name that has popped up as a thorn in Sheffield Wednesday’s side in recent years could make his return from injury at Home Park tomorrow.

The Owls have shared their story over the last few campaigns with Plymouth Argyle, battling the Pilgrims through their two League One seasons before scrapping it out in their mutually successful survival mission last season. Miron Muslic’s side are second bottom and six points short of the safety spots with 11 matches remaining.

But they’ll be boosted by the return of attacker Ryan Hardie, a name no doubt familiar to Owls fans for his individual role in the two clubs’ recent back-and-forth. Hardie has produced some influential performances in those matches and his three goals in eight appearances against Wednesday have produced three Plymouth wins.

The 27-year-old is their top scorer this season with five goals and scored the penalty that knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup last month. He has sat out their last three matches but could make a return against Wednesday this weekend. Midfielder Adam Randell has also made progress on his recovery from injury this week.

"We just missed him so much over the last couple of weeks,” Plymouth boss Muslic said. “If you have a player with this type of quality, this type of profile which is very much needed for the type of game we are playing - organised, structured and waiting for regains in transition - you simply miss him.

"The positive thing was Hardie was today (Thursday) on the pitch the first time now for two-and-a-half, almost three weeks. I'm very optimistic to get him back on Wednesday, and we will try everything possible, maybe somehow, let's see how the reaction is, to get him involved as a potential game-changer for Saturday.

"Finally we are moving in the right direction with him. We missed him as a striker and as a finisher but we missed him also as a personality. When I think about Argyle I think about Hardie, Adam (Randell), Joe (Edwards). We will need these guys very soon on the pitch."