Sheffield Wednesday forced Plymouth Argyle fans to ‘turn their back’ on the Pilgrims, according to Miron Muslic.

Plymouth started brightly at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, and could’ve had a goal or two in the opening stages of the fixture, but Wednesday managed to successfully turn the tide and from the moment Nathanael Ogbeta’s own goal went in it was practically one-way traffic.

Callum Paterson and Djeidi Gassama both got amongst the goals as Wednesday secured a 3-0 victory - a first away win over Argyle since 2009 - and Muslic felt that the own goal had a ‘hard effect’ on his team, admitting that they ‘collapsed’ under the pressure from the Owls.

Speaking after the game, he said, "I think we started well, first 10-12 minutes, and showed the fans we are ready to fight, we are ready to attack. We also created the first two goal-scoring opportunities. Then the first positive action for them, the first negative action for us, the own goal, and then you just felt the pressure is on and we collapsed. Pressure can do a lot of damage. It was unbelievably difficult for us because the momentum suddenly changed.

"I think it will be very important for us in this first period of the game that we can score so we finally have momentum back on our side, but actually the first action of Sheffield Wednesday and the own goal gave them this momentum. You could visibly see that had a hard effect on us."

The Green Army turned their backs

He went on to say, "The Green Army turned their back on us. A lot of people left the stadium and I cannot blame them. It's up to us to make them come, to make them stay, to make them support, and I think this is something we have to come together again.

"I know those kind of nights are very difficult but it's part of this beautiful game. Pressure is part of it and we have to face this, not hide, and we have to get up again and try again. We as staff will try everything possible to protect the team and to give them a chance to try again... I know it's hard, I know it's tough, I know it's difficult. I know shoulders are feeling heavier and heavier but there is a chance for us and we believe in it."

Danny Röhl also reference the start of the game in his post-match press conference, saying how things could’ve played out a lot more differently after the way the two team started the tie. He said, “I think we have to speak about the first five or six minutes,” he said afterwards. “It could be that we conceded a goal, and then we would not be sitting here with a smile and three points. But except for those six, maybe 10, minutes I thought we controlled the game against a difficult team. I think to come here, with how they play and their structure, it’s not easy to create opportunities.”

Wednesday now travel to Norwich City to face an out-of-sorts Canaries side that are both unbeaten in four games but also have just one win in their last six. Victory at Carrow Road would see them leapfrog their opponents, and potentially move up as high as ninth ahead of the Steel City derby against Sheffield United.

