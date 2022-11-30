We jest of course.

The Three Lions beat their Welsh neighbours 3-0 to earn themselves a spot in the last 16 on Tuesday evening thanks to a double from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden – a result that lifted Gareth Southgate’s win percentage as England boss to an impressive 60.8%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a figure somewhat higher than the success rate of this current England squad against little old Wednesday..

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Jude Bellingham are among the England players to have played against Sheffield Wednesday.

So what’s their win ratio?

We raked through the numbers to find that in 46 appearances made by members of this squad against the Owls, 18 had been won by the England players, 14 had been drawn and 15 had ended in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To put that into context, that is a win percentage of just 39.13% – which nips ahead of Jack Charlton’s Wednesday figure of 39.03% but behind Alan Irvine’s 40.68%.

OK, but how many have they scored?

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per renowned football stats website Transfermarkt, in those 46 appearances, the great and the good of English goalscoring talent has a grand total of.. four goals.

A young Harry Kane scored in a 4-0 win while on loan at Leyton Orient in the 2010/11 League One season before Callum Wilson scored both goals for Bournemouth in a 2-0 Cherries win in 2014/15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Maddison had a day out in a 2-1 win for Norwich over Wednesday in 2017/18, scoring and assisting.

And while he hasn’t scored against the Owls, Kieran Tripper had plenty of success against them for Burnley, bagging four assists in five matches including all three in a 3-3 draw back in the 2012/13 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s it.. There’s one clean sheet in three appearances between the goalkeepers, with Jordan Pickford having shut Wednesday out in a 2-0 2019/20 FA Cup win for Everton.

Who is yet to play against Wednesday, then? And who has never beaten them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight England players never to have played against Wednesday are Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Jude Bellingham (1-1 and 3-3 for Birmingham City in 19/20), Nick Pope (0-3 defeat for Charlton 14/15) and Ben White (0-0 and 0-2 for Leeds 19/20) have all played against Wednesday but have never beaten them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything else?

Kyle Walker (3-2 win for Sheffield United in 09/10), Mason Mount (2-1 for Derby 18/19), Conor Gallagher (2-1 for Swansea 19/20) and Raheem Sterling (Last four mins in an 1-0 FA Cup win for Manchester City in 19/20) have a 100% record v Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Walker, Mount, Gallagher and Sterling, the other players to have unbeaten records v Wednesday are Bellingham (P2 W0 D2 L0) and Wilson (P2 W1 D1 L0).

Kalvin Phillips (W2 D3 L3) and Conor Coady (W3 D4 L1) have played v Owls the most times (8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips and Jack Grealish (P4 W1 D0 L3) have lost to Wednesday the most times (3).

The England squad’s biggest win over Wednesday is Kane’s 4-0 Leyton Orient win. Their biggest defeat is a 5-1 defeat for Maddison’s Norwich in 2017/18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: