Sheffield Wednesday now have more time to decide who will and won’t be on their retained list when it’s eventually confirmed.

Clubs across the country have been making announcements this month on who is sticking around for the 2023/24 season, and with numerous players out of contract at the end of next month the Owls’ list should make for interesting reading.

For most teams across the divisions that their deadline to inform players is today Saturday, the 20th of May, however in the case of Wednesday and the other teams in the play-offs, they get a bit longer. Those who reach the final, meanwhile, get longer still.

According to the English Football League’s rules, “Any club wishing to re-engage a contract player whose contract is due to expire on 30 June must notify him in writing by the third Saturday in May in the final year of his contract whether or not they offer him terms of re engagement specifying (where applicable) such terms.”

The regulations go on to stipulate, “In the event of a club being involved in the end of season play-off… In these circumstances players must be notified of the terms offered within four days of the club’s last such match.”

Wednesday may well be tempted to move quickly once the play-off final against the Reds is over as Darren Moore turns his attention to next season – whatever division they find themselves in – and they will have four days after May 29th to let the players know. Only then will it be published on the club’s official website.