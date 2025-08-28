Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles will undergo surgery on a shoulder injury on Friday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented Northern Ireland number one has been ruled out for a number of weeks through an issue that he appeared to pick up in the Owls’ Carabao Cup penalty shootout success at Bolton Wanderers earlier this month. Despite some in-house treatment the problem was worsened in defeat to Stoke City the following weekend and his stint out later confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considerations have taken place over whether surgery was necessary or not in terms of his best route to recovery and specialists have worked with Wednesday to determine the procedure will go ahead. Charles was removed from his initial selection in the Northern Ireland squad on the basis of injury and while hopes remain he will be back sometime after the forthcoming international break, an accurate likely return date will not be known until the results of the surgery become clear.

Steve Ellis

“He will have surgery tomorrow and then after this we will know more about the time and how long (he will be out for),” Owls boss Henrik Pedersen told The Star. “I hope for the best, but the specialist has said that he needs to come in before we can see exactly how long things are. It’s because some things you can scan and some things you can’t scan. Let’s see what they are saying and we can speak about this later.”

In spite of heavy restrictions on what incoming business can be completed by Wednesday at current, the club were given special dispensation by the EFL in light of injury to Charles to bring in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff City. The USA international is signed until January and after a difficult debut at Wrexham earned man of the match plaudits for his six-save Carabao Cup outing against Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you start a new job then you like to have a good beginning!” Pedersen said. “He would have liked to have had a good beginning at Wrexham but I think it was really difficult. But what is the reaction after a difficult beginning? To hide yourself or start to show who you are and go into the next experience with full power?

“With this courage he played this game, with belief. I am so impressed with this performance. It would be easy to have a good game at Wrexham and then go into the next, but it is not easy because of his game at Wrexham, to go out in the next and deliver this performance. I have big, big respect for the young man... It’s really, really good for him.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday employees told of August salary fate - talks continue on signing ban