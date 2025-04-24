Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Star understands that a number of clubs are keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday’s Pierce Charles, both at home and abroad.

Charles, who is still just 19-years-old, has been turning heads for some time now with his performances for the Northern Ireland senior team as well as his sporadic outings for the Owls, but things have gone up a notch of late.

His efforts in the win over Middlesbrough, which included a penalty save and some excellent reflex stops, saw him win the joint Man of the Match award alongside his brother, Shea, and fans are waxing lyrical about his potential.

Interest in the talented teen is nothing new, clubs in the Premier League and the top end of the Championship have been watching him for some time, but it’s also thought that he has started to attract interest from Germany as well.

How long is on Pierce Charles’ Sheffield Wednesday contract?

Thankfully Charles remains contracted at Hillsborough for the next two seasons, meaning that any club interested would have to match the Owls’ valuation of him, but it could be that their resolve is tested over the summer if he finishes the season as strongly as he’s shown in recent matches.

Ball-playing goalkeepers like him aren’t so easy to find, and the fact that he’s been backing that ability up with shot-stopping and commandment of his area just adds to his list of talents. He’s come in for praise from Danny Röhl and club level and Michael O'Neill on the international stage, and now supporters are starting to realise what all the hype has been about.

It’s understood that the shot-stopper is fully enjoying his time at Hillsborough, and the hope now is that he will go into the 2025/26 campaign as their number one between the sticks. However what happens in the coming months will test that theory.

