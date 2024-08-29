Physicality and some toss-ups - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Millwall clash

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 00:01 BST

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Millwall this weekend hoping to set sail into the international break with three points.

A 2-0 win at The Den last season was one of the major highlights of a second half of their remarkable survival campaign - a performance of back-to-the-walls grit in which a handful of Wednesday players seemed to come of age. But this is a new Wednesday side - and is indeed a new Millwall side. It’s set to be a fascinating outing.

Nathaniel Chalobah has been ruled out and Dominic Iorfa is a question mark, so what will be the side Danny Röhl plumps for in the capital? Ike Ugbo started at Grimsby and looked good, Shea Charles is a possibility having signed in the week.

We took a stab in the dark at our predicted line-up for the unique challenge of a clash at The Den.

1. GK - James Beadle

It hasn't always been the case between the sticks at S6, but it's just a cert these days that when he's available James Beadle is very much Wednesday's number one. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

2. RB - Yan Valery

He's been a star performer in some of the early matches this season and despite a star turn off the bench by Pol Valentin in the week looks likely to start again. Offers plenty in both directions and is important to helping achieve all the the Owls do best. Photo: Steve Ellis

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

With Dominic Iorfa out, this is a spot that could go a couple of ways, depending on how they set up. Up against a side that will be relatively direct in their approach, Ihiekwe's aerial ability and organisational skills could prove important. | Getty Images

4. CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Seems to be a main man nowadays having staked his claim from the start of the season. Can play, which is important, and has held an important partnership with Ihiekwe previously. Akin Famewo will also be sniffing about for one of the slots - more likely Ihiekwe's. | Courtesy of SWFC

