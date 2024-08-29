Physicality and some toss-ups - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Millwall clash

A 2-0 win at The Den last season was one of the major highlights of a second half of their remarkable survival campaign - a performance of back-to-the-walls grit in which a handful of Wednesday players seemed to come of age. But this is a new Wednesday side - and is indeed a new Millwall side. It’s set to be a fascinating outing.
Nathaniel Chalobah has been ruled out and Dominic Iorfa is a question mark, so what will be the side Danny Röhl plumps for in the capital? Ike Ugbo started at Grimsby and looked good, Shea Charles is a possibility having signed in the week.
We took a stab in the dark at our predicted line-up for the unique challenge of a clash at The Den.