The Professional Footballers’ Association has released its first official statement on the ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday - and have described the ongoing issue as ‘unacceptable’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in the midst of turmoil at current, with players and non-footballing staff at Hillsborough yet to receive the full payment of May wages expected as far back as May 30. Initially told to expect the fulfilment of that financial obligation the following Monday, at least some players are understood to be approaching two weeks without any payment at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported last week that the PFA were keeping a close eye on the situation and that they were in contact with players at Wednesday in what is a difficult time. Now, the union have condemned not only the ongoing situation - but the lack of clarity its members have been given over why the situation has come about and when the club expects it to be solved.

Employees within the club have spoken to The Star to express a sympathy for colleagues tasked with relaying limited information from the top, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri seemingly not all that forthcoming with clarity. And that sentiment extends to the playing staff.

The PFA are in ongoing close contact with Owls players impacted with engagement having gone back many months. The body have impressed the need for Wednesday to solve the problems without delay - and have encouraged more forthcoming communication with players who have suffered a ‘significant’ professional and personal impact in the latest round of problems.

“As the professional players’ union, we have now been speaking to members at Sheffield Wednesday over many months regarding repeated delays in the payment of salaries,” the statement read. “Ultimately, players and staff are like any other group of employees - they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time and for the terms of their contracts to be met by their employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

“Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay. We will be continuing to support our members at Sheffield Wednesday until this situation is properly resolved.”