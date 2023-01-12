There’s no sense of concern in the Sheffield Wednesday changing room when it comes to what their closest rivals are doing in the transfer market.

That’s according to Owls forward Michael Smith, who speaking to The Star made clear that while naturally player will keep a cursory eye on the news around the League One title race, they’re concentrating entirely on the job in hand.

Both table-topping Plymouth Argyle and third-placed Ipswich Town have made a number of additions.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith says the squad's current players can do the business.

But the wait goes on for Wednesday, who were never likely to bring in a large number of players as they continue to ride a wave that has seen them unbeaten in the league since the start of October.

“It's completely out of our hands what work other teams are doing in the transfer window,” Smith said.

“We see it - and I'm sure people are sick of hearing this - but we have to focus on ourselves and what we're in control of; day-to-day training, how we go about matches, how we perform. We have to concentrate on ourselves as I'm sure we'll be alright.”

In Smith’s eyes would Wednesday benefit from a couple of additions? The Wallsend-born striker said he believes they can get the job done with what they’ve got if necessary.

“Look, it's a question for the manager,” he said. “But personally I think the squad we've got now, the characters we've got, we've got more than enough to have a successful season.

