News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

“Personally I think..” Sheffield Wednesday striker on transfer stalemate and how Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are going about it

There’s no sense of concern in the Sheffield Wednesday changing room when it comes to what their closest rivals are doing in the transfer market.

By Alex Miller
4 minutes ago

That’s according to Owls forward Michael Smith, who speaking to The Star made clear that while naturally player will keep a cursory eye on the news around the League One title race, they’re concentrating entirely on the job in hand.

Both table-topping Plymouth Argyle and third-placed Ipswich Town have made a number of additions.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday could make u-turn on January defender decision and save a he...
Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith says the squad's current players can do the business.
Hide Ad

But the wait goes on for Wednesday, who were never likely to bring in a large number of players as they continue to ride a wave that has seen them unbeaten in the league since the start of October.

“It's completely out of our hands what work other teams are doing in the transfer window,” Smith said.

Hide Ad

“We see it - and I'm sure people are sick of hearing this - but we have to focus on ourselves and what we're in control of; day-to-day training, how we go about matches, how we perform. We have to concentrate on ourselves as I'm sure we'll be alright.”

MORE: Reason behind Alex Mighten’s Sheffield Wednesday exit revealed after Nottingham Forest return

Hide Ad

In Smith’s eyes would Wednesday benefit from a couple of additions? The Wallsend-born striker said he believes they can get the job done with what they’ve got if necessary.

“Look, it's a question for the manager,” he said. “But personally I think the squad we've got now, the characters we've got, we've got more than enough to have a successful season.

Hide Ad

“But that's all down to the manager as to whether we need new faces or anything like that.”

Ipswich TownLeague OneNottingham Forest