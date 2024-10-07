Perfect start for Sheffield Wednesday talent after debut win on loan
Hall completed a short-term loan switch towards the end of last week, and was straight into their starting XI on Saturday afternoon as they took on Garforth Town away from home in an attempt to make it three wins on the spin across all competitions - and they did just that.
Not only did the 19-year-old get things underway with a win, but he also managed to keep a clean sheet and was partially involved in the goal as well as it was his long ball up the field that started the attack that was ultimately finished by Connor Shanks.
The Owls academy graduate played the full 90 minutes as they ran out as 1-0 winners, and he was pleased with how his teammates handled the clash at Bannister Prentice Community Stadium.
“The lads played really well in a real scrappy game in tough conditions,” he told the club afterwards. “It wasn’t the best pitch, but the lads defended really well and did well in the game.
“It’ll be a good experience for me to get some men’s football, I’m here to get points on the table for the team, do well, and develop personally as well.
“I’m looking forward to the Stocksbridge game, a few of my mates are going to be going to that one - it should be a good game, and I’m buzzing to keep playing with the lads.”
That game, against Stocksbridge Park Steels, is a little bit closer to home for Hall, and there will be plenty that know him - as well as experienced former Owl, Mark Beevers - coming to watch at Bracken Moor on Wednesday night.
